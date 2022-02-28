Council on Greenways and Trails
Calendar year 2021 saw continued high levels of public usage of outdoor recreation and especially trails in the region and across the commonwealth while families sought low-cost ways to achieve exercise and relaxation amidst pandemic concerns and safeguards.
The nonprofit Council on Greenways and Trails (CGT) and its event co-sponsors opted to not operate a Nature Art Showcase and Sale in February 2021. Instead, the Sixth Annual Nature Art Showcase was conducted inside Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin on Feb. 4-5, 2022.
On Oct. 9, 2021, the Greenways Awards Ceremony was held within Hasson Park at Oil City. The Lyona Bible Church Youth Group of Guys Mills received the 2021 James F. Holden Greenways Volunteer of the Year Award; this award was co-sponsored by the Holden Family and Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Thomas J. Allen Greenways Partner of the Year Award was presented to Cranberry Township in Venango County. The Franklin Industrial & Commercial Development Authority sponsored this award, which is named in honor of its late executive director.
Toni and Marty Henry of East Brady, Clarion County, received the Richard M. Garrard Greenways Neighbor of the Year Award for their leadership and extensive involvement in several organizations focused on revitalizing East Brady and enhancing its outdoor options by linking with like-minded trail advocacy groups at the regional level.
For the date and details about the Greenways Awards Ceremony in 2022, please refer to nwpagreenways.org. You may nominate potential award recipients now, using the nomination form on the website. Nominations are due by April 15; they should be addressed to CGT at P.O. Box 32, Oil City, PA 16301.
Serving as CGT officers for calendar year 2022 are the following: vice president, Caryl Holden of Franklin; secretary, Layne Giering of Shippenville; and treasurer, Marilyn Black of Cochranton.
The motto of CGT is “Recognizing the worth of natural, heritage and recreational resources. ... Planning now, enjoying forever.”