COOL 101.7 FM
COOL 101.7FM is owned by Vilkie Communications Inc. and has made its business home at 16271 Conneaut Lake Road, Suite 102, in Meadville, since 2003.
The business originally was located in Linesville. COOL 101.7 remains dedicated to the local community of Meadville and Crawford County, representing businesses and organizations as their local voice.
Exclusive weekday programming includes the “Morning Show” with Susie Q, Petey Wheatfield and a cast of characters including Queenie, Phyllis Baker, Amy, Brett and special guests who join in from 6:30 to 9 a.m., and sometimes even later! Chuck Stopp covers middays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Joe Vilkie the afternoons from 2 to 6 p.m. Weeknights from 8 p.m. to midnight features syndicated host Tom Kent. COOL 101.7 FM is also a proud media partner with The Meadville Tribune and airs local new headlines from 6:30 to 9 a.m., at noon, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., following national headlines from the ABC Network news.
COOL 101.7 also partnered with the Pennsylvania Lottery in 2021, giving away over $6,000 in instant lottery scratch-off tickets to its listeners, with more to come in 2022! Chuck Stopp, now celebrating his 52nd year covering local county wide high school sports, reports Friday mornings’ “Sports Cavalcade” and is joined in live game football and basketball coverage regularly by “Big Gar,” on volleyball games by Logan Walker, wrestling by Dan Albaugh, and Meadville Bulldog hockey by Dan and DJ Craven. During race season, producer Darrell Ray, along with hosts Tom Lang and Jim Pollock, manage High Octane Race Talk on Monday evenings from 6 to 8, highlighting local and regional race track action and featuring other local experts and guests.
The addition of “COOL TV” via Facebook continues to bring video into the mix of traditional radio and online capabilities, reaching potentially thousands more as well as providing an accessible archive. COOL 101.7 FM is proud to continue to offer a great advertising value for local and regional businesses, as well as a “venue” for nonprofits and other organizations.