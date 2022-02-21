Conneaut Valley Area Historical Society
Our museum is located in Shadeland in what was once the one-room Shadeland School, then Lutheran Church, and now Conneaut Valley Area Historical Society Museum. The address is 24928 State Highway 18, P.O. Box 262, Springboro.
Organized in 1988, adopted its first bylaws in April of 1989, and became incorporated as a nonprofit organization in 1990.
Our purpose is to encourage historical research, preserve and protect historical places and sites, and to collect and preserve records, photographs and artifacts, or any items of historical interest in the Conneaut Valley area (Conneautville, Springboro, Spring Township, Conneaut Township, Beaver Township, Hayfield Township, Summerhill Township, Norrisville area, Rundells, Hickernell, Guntown, Palmer and Fish Corners.
The society invites all interested to visit the displays. We are open April through the end of November for the public to tours. Hours are on Saturdays from noon to 2 p.m. or by appointment by calling (814) 587-2114 or (814) 587-2968.
As we continue to attempt promoting CVAHS we are looking to add new members. Please visit our museum when we reopen in April, we think you will be pleasantly surprised at our collection! Like us on Facebook.