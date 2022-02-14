Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society
The Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society is looking forward to another good year in 2022.
During the winter months, members are renovating the vestibule to make it more energy efficient as well as making it safer and more attractive. Funded by a grant from the Dietrich Foundation, plans are to have it complete by the opening of the museum in May. Plans are to have framed art work of various sites in the area lining side walls.
In addition, Conneaut Lake Park has donated one of the original Blue Streak cars and it will be on display this summer.
The society also is planning to add a boat museum to house various boats and maritime artifacts. Plans are in the preliminary stage right now, but it is hoped that can be achieved in the next few years, if not sooner.
The society operates a historical museum at 150 N. Third St., Conneaut Lake. Included are hundreds of items in exhibits ranging from the ice house industry, military, Conneaut Lake Park, hotels, businesses, the Jones brothers (Lynn and Darrel, who were Major League Baseball players), boats, schools, sports and more. Each year the exhibit committee works on a new exhibit or changes existing ones so there is something new each year. Two years ago, a timeline ––- dating from 1776 to current — was erected and shows major happenings at the local, county, state, nation and world levels.
The museum also includes a research center and digitized copies of the Conneaut Lake Breeze and the Community News, both of which are available to the public at no charge.
In addition, the museum includes a gift shop, featuring various books, clothing, specialty items and more. Prices range from 25 cents (for post cards) to $150.
The museum will open the first week of May with hours on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. or by special appointment by calling 814-382-8722.
More information: Check out the website at conneautlakehistory.com.