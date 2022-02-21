• History: Venango Borough is named after a Native American word and was incorporated in 1852, with Isaac Peiffer elected the first burgess. Various settlers had occupied the land before the incorporation, however, with the first being in 1796.
• Notable people: James Tarr (1822-71). One of the first oil millionaires in the United States, Tarr was born in Venango and owned property in the borough known as “Tarr Farm,” which was purchased in 1864. Tarr spent time between the farm and a winter home in Meadville in his later years.
• Attractions: Venango Valley Inn & Golf lies on the southern end of the borough. The 18-hole golf course was constructed in 1968, while the inn predates the course by more than a century, with construction first beginning in 1838. The property was at one point the same farm owned by James Tarr.
• Geography: Bordering Venango Borough are Cambridge Township on the east and Venango Township to the north, west and south.
French Creek runs southwards through the borough, and forms a natural border between the Venango and Cambridge Township.
Saegertown lies around 4 miles south of the borough, with Cambridge Springs around the same distance to the north. Woodcock Borough is located nearby to the southeast across French Creek, though there is no direct road between the two areas.
U.S. Route 6&19 runs throughout the borough, traveling up northwards from Saegertown and heading to Cambridge Springs.
• Population: 212
• Median age: 34