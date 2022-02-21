History: Saegertown’s history goes back to the late 1700s when Patrick and Arthur McGill each staked out 400 acres. They were the first European settlers to claim land in what is Saegertown. Patrick McGill built a home in 1792, but it burned in 1802. The home was promptly rebuilt and remains today along Main Street. The borough was incorporated in 1849. It had been plotted out as Saeger’s Town after Daniel Saeger, a property owner of the same name. The borough became home to home water bottling after the discovery of mineral springs in the 1880s. The water was bottled and carbonated as Eureka Springs, which became Saegertown Ginger Ale Co. in 1920. In the 1970s, it started bottling water once again and today continues to sell spring and distilled water under Eureka Springs label as well as customers’ private labels.
The community also is home to two large area employers — Parker Lord Corp., an adhesives/coatings plant, and Greenleaf Corp., a leading supplier of industrial cutting tools — as well as several other area manufacturing firms
Attractions: Saegertown is part of the French Creek water trail offering a riverside park as well as access to the creek just south of the borough off routes 6 and 19.
The one-lane bridge carrying Jordan Drive over French Creek is decoratively illuminated with LED lights.
The Saegertown Heritage Society operates a museum on Broad Street in the borough housing Saegertown area history. The society also has offered tours of the Patrick McGill house during the summer.
Woodcock Creek Lake, operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is east of the borough on Route 198. The lake covers 333 acres in the summer plus it has offered camping, picnicking, swimming, hiking and boating opportunities. The lake was built in 1973 as a flood control, water quality and recreational project.
Famous people: Sharon Stone, an actor, producer, director and activist and a former fashion model, is a 1975 graduate of Saegertown Area High School.
Geography: The borough of Saegertown is located along the banks of French Creek in central Crawford County. The borough has a total area of 1.54 square miles. U.S. Routes 6 and 19 are major routes through the borough.
Population: 871 residents in the borough of Saegertown. There are another 2,754 residents in neighboring Woodcock Township and 2,775 in Hayfield Township borough (2020 U.S. Census).