History: David Mead and nine settlers arrived at the confluence of French and Cussewago creeks in 1788. A joke that is nearly as old as the city they founded theorizes that Mead told his party they would continue their journey as soon as the rain stopped — they never left.
Mead’s frontier party was following in the footsteps of George Washington, whose 1753 expedition to meet with French military leaders in Fort LeBoeuf led to the publication of his journal from the trip. The widely read journal gave French Creek its name and described a cleared area that would make productive farmland in what is now Meadville. Washington, in his turn, was traveling a path forged by generations of Native Americans. The Venango Path connected present-day Pittsburgh and Presque Isle; eventually the path would provide the base for part of Water Street.
As Meadville’s connections to the rest of the world via canal and railroad grew in the 1800s, the city developed into a location for significant and diverse industry, including everything from corsets and stereoscopes to an early cable TV business, blue-handled pliers used around the world and, of course, zippers.
Education: Allegheny College, founded by Timothy Alden in 1815 when Meadville consisted of only about 400 residents, ranks 32nd among the oldest colleges in the country and enrolls more than 1,500 students.
Meadville Theological School was a unitarian seminary funded largely by Harm Jan Huidekoper. The school was founded in 1844 and moved to Chicago in 1926.
Notable people: Henry Baldwin (1780-1844) served as U.S. Supreme Court justice from 1830 until his death.
George Cullum (1809-92) designed the oldest portion of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Meadville, which was completed in 1836, served as a general during the Civil War, and was superintendent of West Point.
Todd Holland (born 1961) is a writer and director for TV and film best known for his work on “The Larry Sanders Show” and “Malcolm in the Middle.”
Henry Shippen Huidekoper (1839-1918) was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Battle of Gettysburg.
Virginia Kirkus (1893-1980) moved with her family to Delaware as a child; as an adult she founded Kirkus Reviews, providing brief book reviews for libraries and other institutions.
Raymond Shafer (1917-2006) was Pennsylvania’s 39th governor from 1967 to 1971 and a co-founder of Shafer Law Firm.
Vicki Van Meter (1982-2008) was a record-setting pilot who flew across the country when she was just 11 years old.
Branch Rickey (1881-1965) the executive who helped break Major League Baseball’s ban on Black players spent two seasons as football coach and English instructor at Allegheny College from 1904-05.
Gideon Sundback (1880-1954) was instrumental in the development of the zipper and the growth of Talon Inc.
Samuel and Alic Thurston brought ballooning to Meadville in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Today, the Thurston Classic balloon rally honors their influence.
Historic buildings: Built as the home of Supreme Court Justice Henry Baldwin in 1843, the Baldwin-Reynolds House soon became the home of his nephew William Reynolds, a leading entrepreneur and Meadville’s first mayor.
The oldest building on the Allegheny College campus, Bentley Hall was designed Timothy Alden and constructed in the 1820s. A $14 million renovation was completed last year.
The David Mead House, extensively remodeled since it was built in the late 1700s, still stands on the former Venango Path at the intersection of Water, Market, Randolph and Terrace streets and is undergoing remodeling once again.
A replica of David Mead’s log cabin was erected in 1988 Bicentennial Park to honor the city’s founding.
Meadville Market House, built in 1870, is the oldest continuously operating market structure in the state.
Greendale Cemetery, established at its present location in 1852, is a 200-acre institution that contains more than 1,500 rhododendrons.
Population: 13,050 (2020)
Median age: 36