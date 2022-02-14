• History: Founded in 1824 and originally known as Line’s Mills, Linesville was named for Amos Line, who established a mill there, rather than the state line located 4.5 miles to the west. The borough will soon begin making plans to celebrate its bicentennial.
• Attractions: The Pymatuning Spillway, located 2 miles south of the borough center, attracts more than 300,000 visitors each year to see “the ducks walk on the fish.”
Just north of the spillway is the Linesville State Fish Hatchery, one of 14 in Pennsylvania. The hatchery draws crowds with an open house each April. A two-story, 10,000-gallon viewing tank allows visitors to see all of the types of fish that inhabit Pymatuning Reservoir, the state’s largest man-made lake.
Both the spillway and the hatchery are part of Pymatuning State Park, which drew 2.4 million visitors in 2019, making it Pennsylvania’s second-most visited state park behind Presque Isle.
The Crawford Lakelands Scenic Byway runs right through the middle of the borough on Route 6.
• Unsolved: The body of a woman who had been murdered was found in Pymatuning Swamp near Linesville in April 1932. The woman, who became known as “Swamp Ruby,” was never identified and was later buried in Linesville Cemetery.
• Onions: Prior to construction of Pymatuning Reservoir, the area around Linesville was known for its onion production. The town’s convenient location halfway between New York and Chicago allowed the produce to be shipped via railroad around the country.
• Notable people: Contemporary artist Robert Griffing, best known for his paintings of 18th-century eastern woodland native Americans, grew up in Linesville. Christopher Seeley, now a Crawford County auditor, made national news in 2005 when he was elected mayor at the age of 18.
• Population: 962
• Geography: Located within Pine Township, the borough lies just north of the northeastern end of Pymatuning Reservoir and about 14 miles west of Meadville.
• ZIP code: 16424
• Median age: 39.1