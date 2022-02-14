Editor’s note: In our three editions of “Vision: 2022,” we will spotlight the 17 ZIP codes of Crawford County. Look for more “Community Focus” profiles this week and in the two following Monday editions.
• History: For some years known as Powerstown, Conneautville was founded in 1814 by Alexander Power, who had participated in a survey of the northwestern part of the state in the late 1700s. In 1817 William Crozier built the first frame house in the town; the next year, he began operating the first tavern inside the home. The village was incorporated as a borough in 1844. Growth was fueled by the Beaver and Erie Canal, which opened in 1844 and enabled lumber to be shipped easily to Pittsburgh. Despite the abandonment of the canal less than 30 years later, the borough trailed only Meadville and Titusville in terms of size and importance in the Crawford County of the late 19th century, according to an 1885 history of the county.
•A library, a seance and a painting: Julia Stone founded the James A. Stone Memorial Library in honor of her late husband in 1904. She decided around the same time to commission a portrait of Stone to hang in the library named for him. According to local tradition, Julia Stone traveled to Lily Dale Assembly in New York, a center for the spiritualist movement. There, a seance was conducted to create the painting. When Julia Stone didn’t like stars in the background of the painting, the process was repeated to produce the painting that still hangs in the library — a painting in which the subject’s eyes appear to follow viewers. “We’ve always left it hanging up because we were afraid to take it down,” one board member recalled recently. “There’s no use taking unnecessary chances.”
• Notable people: Alf Landon (1887-1987) spent part of his childhood in Conneautville after being born in West Middlesex. Landon went on to become governor of Kansas (1933-37) and was the Republican candidate for president in 1936, losing to Franklin D. Roosevelt. Landon made a stop in Conneautville during his presidential campaign.
• Geography: Bordered by Spring Township to the north and Summerhill Township to the south, the borough is just over 1 square mile in area. Conneaut Creek flows north through the center of the borough on its way to Lake Erie. Route 18 roughly parallels the creek.
• Tornado: On Oct. 2, 2018, an EF2 tornado with estimated winds of 115 mph struck Rolling Fields Elder Care Community which lies adjacent to the borough in Summerhill Township.
• Population: 739 in 2020
• ZIP code: 16406
• Median age: 32.8