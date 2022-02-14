• History: The area was first settled in the early 1800s. The borough consists of the original land grants of John Adams and Thomas Cochran, for whom the village was named. The original town plot was surveyed by Cochran’s son Joseph, Cochranton’s first school teacher. The borough was chartered on April 5, 1855.
However, the Cochranton area’s history is tied to French Creek and the stream’s importance in the struggle between Britain and France for control of the North American continent.
A young George Washington gave French Creek its name in 1753 while on a mission for the Royal Colony of Virginia.
While what is today western Pennsylvania were claimed by the British and were part of its Virginia colony. However, France claimed the area as well.
France was building forts at what are today Erie on Lake Erie; what are present-day Waterford and Franklin, both along French Creek; and at Pittsburgh where the Allegheny and Monongahela rivers form the Ohio River.
Washington, just 21 and a major in the Virginia Militia, was picked by Robert Dinwiddie, the Virginia colony’s lieutenant governor, to travel to the French forts and present Dinwiddie’s message that the French must leave. However, the message was politely rebuffed.
Opening hostilities of what becomes the French and Indian War begin on the frontier in southwestern Pennsylvania in the spring of 1754. The war lasted until 1763 and ended French claims to the Ohio Territory.
American settlement of the French Creek Watershed in 1784 after Native Americans ceded lands at the Second Treaty of Fort Stanwix. The fertile soil of the French Creek Valley made it among the most prized farmland in northwestern Pennsylvania.
The French Creek Heritage Event, hosted by Cochranton Area Redevelopment Effort, started in 2015.
Though not held in 2021 due to the pandemic, the event lets visitors experience life as an early settler in the French Creek Valley circa 1760s. Past activities have included battle reenactments, period vendors, art displays, games for the children as well as educational programs and demonstrations from participants.
• Notable people: Jay Tessmer, a graduate of Cochranton High School, was a relief pitcher with the New York Yankees. He pitched in the majors from 1998 to 2002.
• Attractions: Cochranton Landing along French Creek allows access to and from the creek. The Motzing Center, 157 Adam St., is home to The Iris Theatre which shows movies in a family-friendly atmosphere, and Kovfino, a coffee and sweets shop.
• Geography: Cochranton is located along the banks of French Creek at the confluence with Little Sugar Creek. East Fairfield Township borders the borough to the west and north while Wayne Township borders it to the east
• Zip code: 16314
• Population: 1,118 residents live in the borough of Cochranton.
• Median age: 41.0