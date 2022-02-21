History: Atlantic is a small village located in southwestern Crawford County. It’s located in the southwestern portion of East Fallowfield Township.
The village covers 0.15 square miles. The small town was all but leveled completely on May 31, 1985, by an F4 level tornado. A dozen homes were flattened and those that remained were damaged severely. The tornado left five dead and dozens injured.
Notable residents: James Maxwell Anderson, a Pultizer Prize winning playwright. He was born in Atlantic Dec. 15, 1888. He died Feb. 28, 1959.
Anderson was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 1933 for his political drama, Both Your Houses. He also wrote the play What Price Glory. He wrote the movie screenplays for the novel All Quiet on the Western Front and Death Takes a Holiday.
The Amish: The Atlantic area also is home to Crawford County’s second largest Amish community. The Atlantic area’s Amish community was established nearly 100 years ago — in 1924.
The Amish are members of a Christian group, primarily the Old Order Amish Mennonite Church. The church originated in the late 17th century among followers of Jakob Ammann.
The Amish live in close communities and separate themselves from the modern world. They often farm for a living, and don’t use modern conveniences like telephones, automobiles, and tractor-drawn plows.
Their settlements are divided into church districts, congregations of about 75 baptized members. If the district becomes larger, it will divides as members meet in each other’s homes.
There are an estimated 1,370 Amish in the Atlantic area with about 10 districts. The Atlantic area Amish population is second only to the 2,335 in the Spartansburg area in the northeastern part of the county.
Geography: Atlantic is located along the Bessemer & Lake Erie Railroad line.
Population: There are 77 residents in Atlantic while East Fallowfield Township which surrounds Atlantic has 1,515 residents (2020 U.S. Census)