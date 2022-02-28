Common Grounds of Crawford County
Common Grounds of Crawford County celebrated its fifth anniversary in 2021. What began as a vision for the community has become quite the place of activity for teens and young adults. A professional-size sand volleyball court was installed this past summer, complete with lights for playing at night. The community and individuals came together and provided the finances needed for the sand court. The mission of Common Grounds remains: A gathering place where young people can socialize free of negative influences and where they connect and find common ground. And the numbers keep growing for those gathering at Common Grounds and it is being used many days throughout the week. During the summer months the beautiful outdoor space is used not only to play volleyball, but Octaball, NineSquare or many other activities. The Grounds is a perfect place for an evening campfire or a quiet place to sit along the beautiful French Creek.
The great thing about Common Grounds is that it not only has a great outdoor space for the summer months, but also has a building on the Grounds called the “Café.” The Café building provides a great indoor space to sit around the newly donated electric fireplace, play some pool, ping-pong or a game of Uno. Board games and putting a puzzle together also is a regular indoor activity. Because our weekly youth group and young adult group is growing, the board is hoping to renovate a storage space into another usable meeting space.
Common Grounds has a staff of 25-plus volunteers who provide supervision for the teen activities and help with the ongoing fundraising needed to maintain the Grounds. Common Grounds vision from the beginning was to provide a gathering space not only for the teens and young adults, but also for the community. On the Grounds is a large pavilion which seats approximately 200 people and is available to rent for graduation parties and weddings. For more information, contact Denette Adams, director of Common Grounds, at (814) 573-6223. Common Grounds is located at 19473 Grotto Lane, Saegertown.
Check us out on Facebook or Instagram for lots of pictures.