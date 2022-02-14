City Limits Fashions & Tanning
City Limits Fashions & Tanning’s owner, Julie Passilla, and managers, Kim Whitehead and Lindsey Price, opened their doors in July 1990 at 900 Water St., inside the Downtown Mall. They will celebrate their 32nd anniversary this year.
They are proud winners of The Meadville Tribune’s Reader’s Choice Awards from 2006 to 2021 for the number one best tanning salon in the area thanks to all of their loyal customers.
City Limits serves customers from the Meadville, Cochranton, Conneaut Lake, Linesville, Cambridge Springs, Conneautville, Titusville, Townville and Guys Mills areas. It offers tanning and sunless tanning spray booth services as well as retail of junior and missy clothing, including popular brands like Derek Heart, Flying Monkey, KanCan, Eunina, Miss Me Jeans, and they have the area’s largest selections of stylish and soft leggings at amazing prices!
Over the past couple years, they have added a new Versa Pro Sunless Spray Booth for customers who want instant color without the ultraviolet rays. They also added Ergoline Sun Dash tanning beds. City Limits has the SunStar 332 and SunStar 432 with facial bulbs and a Sundome XL48 standup bed for those who want the UV rays.
Watch our new Facebook Live sales every Thursday at 11 with Kim and Lindsey to see the latest fashions added every week.
You can reach City Limits at (814) 333-2009 or check out their Facebook page. Don’t forget to Like it while you’re there to be updated on all of City Limits’ news, sales and events!
We are open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed on Sunday.