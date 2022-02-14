Chateau Christine
If Chateau Christine would mention one “Untold Story,” we would express the joy of building a network of ladies that expand around the country. Those women, who belong, know what we are talking about.
We hear stories every day. We tell stories every day. Chateau Christine thrives on the community that they have built on a daily basis. We are just not a retail store. We are more than that, we are a community, a network of women where we connect.
Our main focus that helps us build our network/community is hosting our “LIVE” Facebook shows! Recently expanding to three nights a week, Christine Yamrick hosts live sales from either the storefront in downtown Meadville or at her home. With her husband, Joseph (Chateau Joe), as the emcee and introducing her, they play off the Johnny Carson/Ed McMahon spiff ... Here’s CHRISSY ... idea! Alongside Christine, her local models/employees are part of the nightly entertainment.
It’s during those shows where friends, family, strangers and customers show up and interact. They see others participating and then they start having side conversations. We also talk about serious issues on the show. We could have a conversation about health journeys, losses, celebrations. When one experiences a loss, a birthday celebration or other life celebrations/events, we share with each other. We just don’t “sell” product. We are here for each other.
In the midst of their 13th year in business, the community has had a front row seat where they have watched Chateau Christine grow. There are no hidden secrets or agendas, just a lot of hard work and many innovative projects to make the customers feel like they are part of the business.
It’s about the connection, interaction and the true meaning of being kind and caring to one another. If it’s either through the Facebook LIVE shows or in-person shopping experiences, customers need to know we are here to listen to your story. We love to tell them and hear them.
Stay fabulous, Meadville.