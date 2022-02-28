CHAPS
Hundreds of people walk through the doors of CHAPS each year, accessing an array of mental health and housing supports. The building, built in 1916, is bustling with activity 365 days per year with 50-plus staff, interns, volunteers and our customers. What you may find of interest is the history of our building, and the story of how CHAPS began.
Built in 1916 as a Catholic school, our building had a journey of many uses. From St. Brigid School to St. Brigid Social Hall, to State Police Training Center, to Head Start classrooms, 944 Liberty St. never sat empty. Then, in 1988, the next chapter began. A small group of very wise individuals who shared a common thread of experiencing mental health challenges were determined to find space where they could gather for fellowship and peer support. With a $2000 grant, borrowed space from Head Start, and much determination, CHAPS Drop-in Center was born! Members gathered two evenings per week, finding support and strength in shared experience. The Drop-in Center slowly grew, and several programs were started to support persons on their recovery path. In the mid-1990s, CHAPS expanded our mission to support individuals and families who were homeless, near homeless or unstably housed.
Fast forward to 2022. Our building is beautifully renovated, providing warm, welcoming space for all who enter. CHAPS now offers over 20 programs, all of which are consumer driven and strengths based. In addition to mental health and housing supports for adults and families, we have recently established programs for transition age youth. We are blessed to be witness to so many success stories, both big and small. Moving into a nice apartment, being mentally and physically well, reconnecting with family and friends, getting a job, going back to school, making new friends, acceptance and happiness are just some of the wonderful stories that happen every day.
Our building, our programs and our members have all experienced impressive journeys. We look forward to many more years of wonderful stories and amazing journeys!