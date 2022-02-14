Centerra Co-Op
Farm cooperation has been around forever. From helping deliver a calf or putting up a new barn to harvesting crops, farmers have been there for each other. Cooperatives were created to continue this mutual aid by improving options and lowering costs through joint purchases of supplies and equipment. Centerra’s history starts around the 1930s with farm bureaus, landmarks and equities in Ohio and Pennsylvania. As the economy grew and competition increased, co-ops had to unite to continue their mission of working together to stay competitive. Centerra Co-Op is the result of that evolution through the merger of Town & Country and Western Reserve Co-Ops (including the Cambridge Springs location) in 2017. Centerra has expanded to include fuel islands and delivery, propane delivery, retail and precision ag services (AgInfoTech), and continues to provide agronomy, feed and grain products and services to their customers.
The new name is a combination of two words: “center,” meaning the point of focus within a circle, and “terra,” meaning “of the earth.”
“The name reflects our purpose and our ethics,” said Jean Bratton, Centerra CEO. “We are collaborating to do better things with the customer at the center of this effort. We are focused upon the customer instead of our own needs. We are well-grounded in principles and knowledge and promote good farm practices that reflect our customers’ love of the land.”
Since 2017, Centerra has combined with Deerfield in Volant to operate a grain/agronomy site and bring new services to that area. They’ve added grain storage at the Mansfield and Andover locations as well as a new robotic bagging system in Andover for bagged fertilizer. Propane has expanded to northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania and fueling sites have been updated with new pumps that accept all major credit cards, as well as Centerra’s own fuel cards. Centerra has 2,900 stockholding members and over 9,000 active customers. A board, elected by the members, guides and directs the co-op’s business.
Farmers still work cooperatively, helping others out whenever needed, and Centerra is proud to be a part of that generous community of people.