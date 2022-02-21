Center for Family Services
Here at the Center for Family Services, we constantly grow in both our desire and ability to uplift the most at-risk members of the place we call home. In recent times, in the face of this global pandemic, accompanied by evolving public health guidance and restrictions, the center has responded with great resilience to effectively keep the people we serve healthy, safe and supported. Over the last several months CFS has distributed over $5,500,000 throughout our county. CFS assured many homes were not lost due to loss of funds and utility companies did not go unpaid.
The center’s vision continues to be to grow in our capacity, to provide a hand up to those who have fallen on hard times and assure our community continues moving forward. We strive to create a community that is safe, secure and stable. A community healthy enough to sustain opportunities and strong enough to generate positive permanent change. Our goals have been and will remain, meeting our friend’s most basic needs while helping empower them to get through a difficult time. We do this with the utmost respect keeping each individual’s pride intact ensuring they are able to become self-sufficient moving forward.
Looking to the future, the Center for Family Services will continue to be a hand up, not a hand out. In every time of need, this community answers the call and assures the center is able to provide a hand up to our friends and neighbors. Looking back, I don’t think any of us could have imagined this pandemic would have lasted so long or have been so devastating to our local community. Thanks to this amazing community the center has been able to continue providing assistance and we will continue to do so to the best of our abilities.
Building on our legacy of caring, the Center for Family Services exists to assist, support and strengthen individuals and families throughout our communities.