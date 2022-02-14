Bush Insurance Big news from Bush Insurance. Established in 1918, Bush Insurance has long been a highly respected provider of insurance products to Crawford and surrounding counties. Their objective has always been client focus, outstanding service, proper coverage, at competitive pricing. To best meet the growing needs of their clients, Bush Insurance welcomed the opportunity to join World Insurance Associates LLC on December 31, 2020. World Insurance Associates LLC is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance brokerage providing over 100 insurance markets, in-house risk management, and benefit consulting services for both individuals and businesses. As part of World Insurance, Gregg Gordon and Dick Perry feel their team can now protect their clients with almost every type of insurance and related products imaginable. By keeping the same local service teams and ownership and joining the World Insurance team, they feel this is a win-win situation for all local residents and businesses. Bush Insurance is “on Top of the World” with their decision to join World Insurance and invite you to experience the peace of mind they can now provide with their additional products. Become our partner and let us shop for you!
Bush Insurance
Big news from Bush Insurance. Established in 1918, Bush Insurance has long been a highly respected provider of insurance products to Crawford and surrounding counties. Their objective has always been client focus, outstanding service, proper coverage, at competitive pricing.
To best meet the growing needs of their clients, Bush Insurance welcomed the opportunity to join World Insurance Associates LLC on December 31, 2020. World Insurance Associates LLC is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance brokerage providing over 100 insurance markets, in-house risk management, and benefit consulting services for both individuals and businesses.
As part of World Insurance, Gregg Gordon and Dick Perry feel their team can now protect their clients with almost every type of insurance and related products imaginable. By keeping the same local service teams and ownership and joining the World Insurance team, they feel this is a win-win situation for all local residents and businesses. Bush Insurance is “on Top of the World” with their decision to join World Insurance and invite you to experience the peace of mind they can now provide with their additional products. Become our partner and let us shop for you!