Situated north of Saegertown and south of Cambridge Springs along U.S. Highway 6 and 19 is the small, quaint town of Venango. Winding through Venango is the community treasure, French Creek, and the water flows as freely as the giving natures of the people who reside here. A motivated volunteer fire department, several vibrant businesses, as well as engaging church and Veterans of Foreign Wars communities call Venango home.
Venango has been experiencing a bit of a glow recently. If you traveled through Venango this past fall, you may have noticed new welcome banners along the roadway. This winter Venango has been shining bright with 12 lighted metal trees thanks to the generous help from volunteers and contributions from private donors. All of the efforts have been a collaboration between Venango Borough, its residents, the Venango Volunteer Fire Department, the Venango United Methodist Church, James D. Bowers VFW Memorial Post 169, and our very special business owners: Double D’s Bar and Grill, Sprague Farm and Brew Works, the Venango General Store, and the Venango Valley Inn and Golf Course.
Our vision extends beyond banners and trees, however, and includes the rehabilitation of blighted properties in addition to major improvements to Karl Gerdon Park located by the fire department along French Creek. Led by a dedicated group of nine volunteers, the Park Advisory and Planning Committee is in the process of surveying the community, completing grant applications and seeking donations, as well as working with an engineer to prepare site development drawings to execute our vision for the park.
Our community is working to raise $250,000 by April 1. To date, we are over halfway to our goal with $159,035 raised for the park. Donations and grants will support the replacement of the existing playground equipment, installation of a new multi-purpose sport court, a new pavilion for family and community gatherings, improved access to French Creek, and upgrading other amenities such as parking and the grass field. The work will be completed in collaboration with a professional engineer and will meet current ADA accessibility requirements.
If you are interested in learning more, contact us at visitvenangopa.com, email us at venangoborough@hotmail.com, or join our Facebook group, Borough of Venango PA.