Borough of Cochranton
The Borough of Cochranton has continued to concentrate its effort in upgrading its infrastructure over the past few years. Work continues on stormwater issues and updating portions of the water system. A project to repair and replace the natural gas lines in the borough was completed last fall.
Adams Place, the newest housing project, was completed last year. The borough residents have enjoyed meeting our newest community members. The remaining spaces at the adjoining Community Health Services Complex were remodeled and enlarged. Attention will now be focused on renovating the buildings along Adams Street. Several of the existing businesses have redone their storefronts and made a welcomed improvement to the street façade. The original W.L. Dunn Building on West Adams Street has been sold to a developer, with restoration of the facility to begin this spring. Several other aging buildings in the community are getting a much-needed facelift.
Planning is under way that will make upgrades and additions to the public green spaces in the community. Repairing of the grounds, ravaged by the fall high winds at Lions Park, will begin in the spring. Attention will be focused on reconditioning the structures in the park, including installation of new benches. The borough will continue to work with the Cochranton Fair Association in making improvements to the fairgrounds property to aid in the better operation of the local fair. To attract visitors to the community, maintenance efforts will continue at the boat/kayak launch at Cochranton Landing. A State of Pennsylvania Historical Marker recognizing The McFate Site, an archaeological site in the borough, will be installed at the Landing this summer.