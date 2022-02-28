Black Ash Sportsman Club
The Black Ash Sportman Club continues to meet the goals it was founded for, to promote conservation of our natural resources and to provide outdoor sporting opportunities for its members and the community. Founded in the 1940s, the club early on sponsored and provided the field for the Black Ash Little League baseball team, as well as fishing and shooting facilities.
Today, the club grounds, located at 84010 Clark Road, Guys Mills, offers a 200-yard rifle range, 50-foot covered pistol range, woods walk steel target range, two skeet fields, four trap fields and the 22 golf course. Club members, of which there are about 700, continue to offer opportunities for shotgun, rifle and handgun shooting for members and their guests.
Although canceled in 2020 due to COVID, the club continues to offer hunters education training with the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Classes, filled to capacity, were offered by the club to introduce women to hands-on handgun safety and shooting.
Club members reached out to youth, along with the Pennsylvania State High School Clay Target League and help from generous local donors and the National Rifle Association, to form the Maplewood High School Trap Team. Participation involves about 35 students in grades six through 12 who compete and gain the opportunity to travel to state and national shoots with other students.
Again with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the club has offered a youth pheasant hunt. Safety training and guides with dogs for the 20 youth are provided by the club, along with pheasants for the day of hunting.
The club grounds are the site of the Crawford County Sportsmen’s Council Youth Conservation Camp. This weeklong camp provides training and opportunities for outdoor activities. Along with shooting and guest instructors, wood duck houses were built by the campers, and field trips were taken to the Erie National Wildlife Refuge.
The club did experience some damage to the grounds by high winds last summer, but windblown timber was salvaged and we will continue to pursue the rugged outdoor activities that we all love. This year we hope to do some needed repairs to roofs, parking areas and continue to upgrade the trap shooting facilities. For more information, check out our website at blackashsportsman.org.