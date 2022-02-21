Allegheny College’s Zingale Big Idea Competition
Crawford County entrepreneurs are invited to compete in Allegheny College’s Zingale Big Idea Competition.
Allegheny College’s Bruce R. Thompson Center For Business & Economics (TCBE) will again hold its Zingale Big Idea Competition on April 29-30 and for the first time, entrepreneurs from Crawford County will be invited to participate in a special Meadville Community Track with a total prize pool of $10,000.
Zoom workshops to help competitor’s prepare will take place at 12:30 p.m. on the following days:
• Tuesday, March 1 – Finding A Relevant Problem To Solve
• Tuesday, March 15 – Creating A Big Idea To Solve The Problem
• Tuesday, March 29 – Marketing Your Big Idea
• Tuesday, April 5 – Developing Your Big Idea’s Financial Plan
• Tuesday, April 12 – Pitching Your Big Idea
Information on competition requirements for the Zingale Big Idea Competition can be found on the webpage link, which also contains handy templates for competitors: https://sites.allegheny.edu/econ/center-for-business-and-economics/bigideacompetition.
Those interested in competing in the Zingale Big Idea Competition and/or attend in the virtual workshops should contact Sarah Holt by emailing sholt@allegheny.edu or Chris Allison at callison@allegheny.edu.