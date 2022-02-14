Bethesda Lutheran Services
Bethesda Lutheran Services was incorporated in 1919. You can imagine that a social service agency which is over a century old has many untold stories. Well, you would be right. We absolutely do! One of our favorite stories is our very first story. It is the story of how we began.
In 1919 William S. Wise, a farmer from Meadville with a passion for helping others, donated his 130-acre farm including all of the farm equipment and all of the livestock to the Pittsburgh Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church for “… the care of children who are without their parents and are left without homes or material aid in the world …” with the condition that buildings for the care of these children be erected within five years. Through the years additional land has been acquired and today, Bethesda sits on approximately 360 acres of land. And there you have it. We began as an orphanage!
While we are no longer an orphanage, we are still in the business of caring for children and families who need a little help. At our Meadville campus alone our diversified and specialized services include residential programs, partial hospitalization, therapeutic classrooms, an Alternative Education for Disruptive Youth program, the Right Start Program for Young Mothers and Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facilities (PRTF). In the community we provide Intensive Behavioral Health Services for children and families and have a Mental Health Liaison working in local school districts. Our one-of-a-kind Petersen Home is a therapeutic foster care home where children up to the age of 12 with extreme mental and/or behavioral health concerns live with a foster family and receive all of the services required to help them successfully transition through their teen years and into adulthood.
Very soon we will be opening the doors to our newest building, the aptly-named Wise Hall. This state-of-the-art building will be home to our Yeany PRTF program as well as our Ida May Right Specialized Setting. We think that William Wise would be amazed at what his donation more than 100 years ago has become!