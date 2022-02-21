At Your Request Cleaning Inc.
At Your Request Cleaning has been in business since 2005 Serving customers for over 17 years and becoming incorporated in 2008. It offers residential and commercial services available in Crawford, Mercer and Erie counties.
More about us:
• Website: atyourrequestcleaning.com
• Email: atyourrequestcleaning@windstream.net
• $1 million of liability insurance and workers compensation insurance.
• Scheduling of services include: one time, monthly, every other week, weekly, or as requested.
• Services provided include: housekeeping, detailed dusting, wall and ceiling washing and deodorizing, carpet and upholstery shampooing, window and blind cleaning, strip and wax floors, specialty floor care, appliance cleaning, and removal of unwanted items.
• Discounts include 35 percent off and a additional 5 percent discount for senior citizens
Our volunteer work includes collaborating with the Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Center in Meadville to provide a free cleaning for cancer survivors family homes and providing services for three animal shelters to provide donations and sponsoring for pet adoptions.
We look forward to the opportunity to provide a clean and organized home or office for you.
Please contact At Your Request Cleaning Inc. at (814) 333-1205.