Animal Hospital of Meadville
The Animal Hospital of Meadville, part of the Pine Hollow Veterinary Services family, has been providing veterinary services under the current owner Dr. Allison Baird since 2013. As we celebrate our five-year anniversary, it is hard to believe time has gone so fast.
Many improvements have been made in order to keep up with changing times and provide the best care possible to your four-legged family members. These include updated equipment such digital radiology (X-rays), in-house laboratory, therapy laser, surgical warming units, CardioPet EKG and Tonovet, to name a few. These tools allow us to quickly and accurately diagnose many illnesses that your pet may present with as well as make sure your pet is in tip-top shape for elective surgical and dental procedures.
If you have visited us before you may also notice a bit of a facelift for the building as new flooring, fresh paint and a new roof have also been implemented so your pet can be comfortable in our space. You may also notice several new faces in the clinic. We have had to add multiple employees in order to keep up with the high demand of veterinary services in the area and we were more than happy to do it! As always, our goal is to provide the best possible care for your pets at an affordable price.
