Allegheny College
Under the leadership of President Hilary L. Link, Allegheny College is strengthening its commitment to taking a more active role in economic development in the region through a wide range of initiatives, expanding on the college’s strong history and work in civic engagement.
Among those initiatives is the Allegheny Lab for Innovation & Creativity (ALIC) Co-op Program. Through this program, Allegheny partners with industry leaders in identifying technologies and tools that they deem vital to their operations. Allegheny students are then trained to use these technologies and tools through two-credit, half-semester courses taught by area professionals.
The ALIC Co-op courses are meant to be introductory experiences to prepare students for the way that they can connect what they learn through their Allegheny education and express it in the workplace and community. Each course takes a particular skill set, idea or technology and uses it to show students more about that specific industry, all while teaching them concrete skills to use.
“These courses are really amazing conduits for internships and employment opportunities in the region,” said Director of Academic Innovation Partnerships Byron Rich. “We capitalized on that idea and realized that this is one way that Allegheny can be an economic driver in the region by keeping more of our graduates in the area.”
The first ALIC Co-op courses were held in fall 2021 and focused on creative technology in advertising, video game and cinematic composition, Solidworks 3D design software, and the fundamentals of AutoCAD drafting and design software. This spring, the courses will expand to include integrated marketing, product development and design, small business and community building, healthcare delivery systems, and industrial modeling.
“We are grateful to the industry partners who are providing these learning experiences for our students,” Link said. “They not only are equipping our students with valuable skills they can use after graduation, but also are showing them firsthand that this region is home to remarkable professionals, industries, and career opportunities.”