Acutec Precision Aerospace Inc.
Acutec Precision Aerospace Inc. founded in 1988 by Rob Smith, and now under the leadership of Rob’s daughter, Elisabeth Smith, has grown over the years from 17 people in 1994 to over 430 currently. Priding itself on being a family-owned, community-focused organization, we are so proud to share an untold story of a family among our team members!
Lisa, James and Jacob Wenzel, once very proud dairy farmers from Saegertown, are now all team members at Acutec Precision Aerospace Inc. In 2015, the Wenzels decided the dairy industry was no longer profitable, and Lisa was going to find a job elsewhere, she found herself looking for jobs everywhere. Lisa came across an article titled “Homegrown CEO” which featured Elisabeth and Rob Smith. A quote from Elisabeth in the article stood out to Lisa, “We’re not for sale and we’re not moving to Texas or North Carolina, I want to keep the jobs here. I don’t want to be anywhere else.” Lisa applied to Acutec because she felt inspired by Acutec’s homegrown story. She applied in March and in April of that year, Lisa joined the Acutec team.
When Lisa came to Acutec for her interview, she felt like it was fate because Acutec is located in the Crawford Business Park, which is the former Avtex building and is where Lisa’s grandfather and mother were employed for years. Lisa’s mother worked at Avtex until it closed its doors in 1985.
The dairy industry continued to decline after Lisa had left her family business. She and her husband, James, made the hard decision that he would also leave the farming industry. James applied to Acutec and was hired into their CNC Machinist Training Program; James has now been a CNC machinist at Acutec for four years.
Lisa and James’ son, Jacob, is also a member of the Acutec team as a maintenance worker. Jacob is the fourth generation of his family to work at the Avtex site.
Acutec Precision Aerospace is proud to employ many families with stories just like the Wenzels and be a fresh start to launch someone’s career!