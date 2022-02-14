Active Aging Inc.
For 48 years, Active Aging Inc. has been your hometown Area Agency on Aging that offers a number of programs and services available to the nearly 21,000 senior citizens aged 60 and older in Crawford County. We offer senior centers and have a variety of in-home services and specialized programs for residents of Crawford County.
It is our mission to develop, implement and maintain a comprehensive, coordinated and supportive human services system for our county’s senior citizens. Active Aging Inc. and its 45 employees dedicate their time and manpower to helping the senior citizens of Crawford County in any way possible to ensure these individuals have access to services or information that they need; the same seniors that you call your neighbors, friends and family. Active Aging, Inc. has five senior centers in various locations throughout Crawford County that allows our aging community members to socialize, develop friendships, participate in groups and clubs, enjoy a hot meal and live entertainment on occasion, as well as many other activities. They also provide free health insurance counseling through their Pennsylvania Medicare and Decision Insight program, which is designed to help Pennsylvanians with Medicare make informed decisions about their health care coverage. Active Aging Inc. also offers a number of in-home services including home-delivered meals and in-home care to eligible seniors. Safety of our seniors is a service that we take seriously and allows us to provide Older Adult Protective Services to our seniors to assure that they are safe in their living situations.
To learn more about these services and to stay up-to-date with all the exciting events at our senior centers, check out The County ECHO, the agency’s monthly publication, which lists the activities for all the centers as well as informative articles. Also, you can learn about these activities by Liking us on Facebook!
For additional information about Active Aging Inc. and our programs and services, please visit our website at activeaging.org or call (814) 336-1792.