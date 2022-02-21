Active Aging Foundation
The Active Aging Foundation was established to raise funds to support the programs and services of Active Aging Inc. As an area agency on aging, Active Aging Inc. receives the bulk of its funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Aging through allocations of the State Lottery Funds, but it was recognized early on that the development of additional funds derived from other sources would be necessary in order for Active Aging to fulfill its mission. In fact, the raising of additional funds was seen as critical in enabling the agency to keep pace with the highest level and quality of services and facilities needed to meet the needs of current and future, elderly Crawford County residents that call Crawford County their home.
Two of the causes we are currently raising funds to support are the PAWS (Pets Assistance & Wellness for Seniors) and our home medical supplies program. Through PAWS, we provide a supplemental supply of pet food monthly and assistance with veterinary expenses that may be put off due to lack of money to pay for them.
The home medical supplies program strives to meet the needs of seniors requesting nutritional supplements and incontinence supplies. Most of the services that are provided by Active Aging are required by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, but the provision of these supplies is not. The supplies that have been provided previously are nutritional supplement shakes and incontinence supplies. The Pennsylvania Department of Aging notified Active Aging Inc. that its funding provided under the Older Americans Act would be reduced. The primary reason for this reduction is that the latest Crawford County census demographics do not support the previous levels of funding. No other Department of Aging program funds this service for those that are not on Medical Assistance, which was the reason the agency started the program many years ago.
The foundation accepts donations and actively raises funds for these programs and others that are offered by Active Aging Inc. Please contact the foundation for additional information and to find out how you can make a difference in the lives of your older Crawford County neighbors.