As hospitals across the region have joined larger health systems this century, Meadville Medical Center continues to maintain its independence.
“We are rare and unique,” said Philip Pandolph, Meadville Medical Center’s chief executive officer.
The medical center operates an award-winning, 232-bed system that includes two hospital facilities in Meadville and a 25-bed hospital in Titusville, which is a critical-access facility for residents in eastern Crawford County.
Staying independent
“Of 160 hospitals in Pennsylvania, only about 20 are independent and we’re one of about 10 or 11 with 100 beds or more,” Pandolph said. “We want to preserve that independence.”
Preserving that independence comes down to community support, according to Pandolph said.
“There’s an appreciation of the independence and the relationships we’ve built over the years,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s what allows us to maintain independence because it matters to the community.”
As an independent entity, one of the key services Meadville Medical Center provides is a comprehensive cancer treatment center close to home.
It does so through the Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute with physicians, nurses and staff who take a team approach to treatment.
The facility provides treatment to around 100 to 120 patients a day Monday through Friday, said Betsy Brown, a registered nurse and director of oncology services at Barco.
The bulk of those patients are from Crawford, Erie, Mercer, Venango and Ashtabula counties.
Before Meadville Medical Center established the Barco Oncology Institute in 2008, cancer patients in the region would have to travel to Erie, Pittsburgh, Cleveland or Buffalo for treatment.
The Barco Oncology Institute provides chemotherapy, immunotherapy, hematology, infusion therapy and precision radiation therapy as well as counseling and education to help patients understand and cope with their illness and treatment.
A team approach is how the physicians and nurses at the center assist a patient from biopsy through diagnosis and treatment, if needed.
The cancer center keeps several appointments open each week so potential patients can schedule an appointment quickly with an oncologist if they receive a positive diagnosis.
It means potential cancer patients are screened and tested sooner and, if needed, getting into treatment quicker.
Nicola Dent Fisher, chief executive officer of Meadville manufacturer Optical Filters USA, agrees keeping MMC independent is important for the community. Fisher currently is chair of MMC’s 11-member board of directors.
Having a variety of high quality of medical services available locally makes it attractive for a number of reasons, she said.
“Whether its residents here or attracting employees — particularly if they’re bringing family in — to have this resource in a rural area for people within their community so close to home is usual,” Fisher said. “Many smaller communities just don’t have this these days.”
Having local inpatient hospital facilities and services also eases the stress on both the patient and family members, Fisher said.
When someone is in need of hospital care or services, or a family member is hospitalized “it’s not an hour drive somewhere — it’s often 10 or 15 minutes,” she said. “It’s so easy to pop in and see them at lunch or after work. That makes a huge difference when you’re already coping with a stressful situation.”
‘More than a hospital’
Branded as “more than a hospital,” both Meadville Medical Center and Titusville Area Hospital serve as community anchors and for the county as a whole, according to hospital officials.
MMC’s hospitals and their affiliated services make it the county’s largest employer with 1,962 employees. The hospital system has a total operating budget around $320 million operating with employee payroll around $136 million annually.
There is a concern some medical services now available locally as well as employment would be lost if there was a formal consolidation into a larger hospital system.
It’s one of the key the reasons the hospital and its local board want to maintain independence, Pandolph said.
“We’re able to use our financial resources to address health needs in our community that we identify and we aren’t beholden to others,” he said. “The financial decisions of the (medical) corporations around us are made in Pittsburgh. They’re not made locally.”
“If we were part of a larger system and lost local services, I think it would be a bigger burden on the elderly, those that are underserved, those with minimal resources (as they’d have to travel farther for care),” Pandolph said.
“Part of the mission of the hospital is to serve those in poverty,” Fisher added.
What it allows
Independence helps in recruiting physicians and specialists into the local hospital system, said Dr. Kevin Kraeling, medical director for Meadville Medical Center.
“There’s not a big layer of bureaucracy,” Kraeling said in making medical decisions. “We don’t have to call Pittsburgh for decisions, or go through a big hierarchy, or layers of administration.”
While there are no immediate threats to the independence of the Meadville Medical Center hospital system, hospital officials want to stay independent.
“It’s my belief that us being independent allows us to offer and array of clinical services that we deem are appropriate to serve our community,” he continued.
As an example, Pandolph and Kraeling noted the hospital added dental services through outpatient clinics in Meadville and Conneautville a few years ago. That’s because the biggest issue hospital was seeing in its emergency room visits were dental cases as many didn’t have access to dental care.
Today, between 17,000 to 18,000 dental visits are happen annually between its Meadville and Conneautville dental clinics.
“It’s not a profitable service, but it’s an essential service,” Pandolph said. “The ER is not the right place for dental care. Adding this service, the whole community benefits.”
Over the years, the hospital has added hospice services for the terminally ill, as well as its own hospice house; an oncology center to treat cancer patients locally; expanded rural health services; addiction services; behavioral health; sports medicine with area schools; and services to improve population health.
While the hospital system has added and maintains a wide array of services available, it stresses preventative care for patients whenever possible.
“Our population health program started 11 years ago as an effort with Allegheny College students going into homes where people were at-risk patients and try to keep them healthy,” Don Rhoten, the hospital’s vice president of community engagement, said.
The population health management program offers free services to help those with chronic disease conditions focus on meeting health and wellness goals. It helps coordinate appointments, nutrition, medication reconciliation, emotional support, prevention and risk factors, accessing community resources and the challenges of daily living.
“It’s the whole aspect of preventable care,” Kraeling said. “We want to make sure we do everything we can to control their diabetes, control their hypertension, control the factors of heart disease so it doesn’t lead to a heart attack. There aren’t too many businesses out there that spend money to prevent business.”
“Most importantly, it helps the health of the patient,” Pandolph added. “We’re preventing admissions, preventing ER visits and unnecessary visits to their doctor’s office. That’s the right thing to do for the community. That’s what we’ve invested in — a long-term strategy to benefit the community.”
The hospital also makes sure to survey all its patients on care satisfaction, review each of those surveys locally and act upon the responses if need be, Rhoten said.
“It’s truly because the leadership of this organization, the employees of this organization, the physicians of this organization, the board members — they all believe in this community — and really do put this community first,” Rhoten said.
The benefits
Benefits, though, can go from the community to the hospital.
“The community wants this hospital to succeed,” Rhoten continued. “When we have issues of placement of patients that need to go elsewhere like a nursing home or rehabilitation facility, local entities have stepped up. Local entities want to figure something out — whether it’s getting patients from Point A to Point B or a place for them to stay.”
“People want to work with people who care about the community,” Rhoten said.
During the medical crisis brought on by the pandemic, many organizations and individuals were providing everything from meals for staff to supplies of all kinds, Rhoten said.
“That could only really exist in this type of community,” Rhoten said.
The community response enabled the entire local medical system to keeping functioning, Fisher said.
“The clinicians, physicians, nurses, the people in environmental services — everybody within the health system stepped up,” she said. “It was just fantastic to see our whole Crawford County health system working together.”
Kraeling said there were cooperative collaborations with local elected officials during the pandemic such as when Crawford County government spent $326,000 of its COVID-19 relief grant funds so the hospital could have a one-year lease for the rapid COVID-19 test analyzer in 2020.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has eased, its effects still linger.
The pandemic has pushed up the hospital’s costs across the board while there still isn’t an adequate number of employees in the workforce in everything from health care workers to environmental services.
“It’s something every business is facing as well,” Pandolph said. “We still have 200 open jobs at Meadville.”
In addition, there’s about 25 job openings at Titusville Area Hospital. That hospital’s much smaller in size since it’s in a smaller community has its own challenges, according to Lee Clinton, Titusville Area Hospital’s chief executive.
“We want to provide health care close to where people live,” Clinton said. “’Titusville is different that Meadville, It’s more rural, doesn’t have the benefit of the interstate. We have all the same challenges, everyone else has but it can be amplified.”
Clinton noted a 25-bed hospital might only have one general surgeon “and when that surgeon leaves or retires, you’ve lost 100 percent of your general surgeon program.”
Since Titusville Area Hospital came under the Meadville Medical Center umbrella in October 2015, it’s been able to expand services.
“We’ve been able to split positions to have people come to Titusville one or two days a week,” Clinton said of some medical services that might not be able to be supported solely in Titusville. “We’re able to add a lot of services to the community we wouldn’t be able to do if we weren’t owned by MMC.”
Having an active and engaged local board of directors involved with the local medical is key to maintaining the hospital’s independence, according to Pandolph.
“We’re able to make local decisions with local community members at the helm that just make sense for the community,” he said.
