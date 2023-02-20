The Center for Family Services, 213 W. Center St., Meadville, is there “for anyone who needs a hand,” said Executive Director Jason Nesbitt.
The organization offers several types of services, from helping someone find suitable clothing to getting someone assistance for anger management.
Essential services includes anything from a toothbrush to food on the table.
“Our essential service side helps pretty much anyone who has found themselves in difficult times,” Nesbitt said. “We try to meet their basic needs.”
The emergency essential services are for anyone facing an emergency, such as a house fire, and provides “anything you would need in an emergency,” such as household items.
On the household side, the Center for Family Services tries to create a path to home ownership. The center is the only Housing and Urban Development-certified agency in Crawford, Mercer and Venango counties.
The center can help with budgets, credit counseling and foreclosure mitigation. There is a housing assistance program to help with paying rent, plus education for tenants and landlords.
Family education includes working with Children and Youth Services, helping with anger management, parenting education, counseling and peer support.
Community Health Workers now are part of the center’s service.
“They assist individuals in getting all their needs met, be it housing, transportation or mental health needs,” Nesbitt said.
The Thrift Store located right at the center is another service. There is a voucher program, and individuals can pick out outfits for a job interview or a new job. The Thrift Store is also open to the public.
The re-entry program is when center personnel work with individuals who are getting out of incarceration to try to create a healthy home. Individuals receive help with things like budgets, job placement and getting a GED, if desired.
“For anybody who walks through our door, we try to navigate to the right resources,” Nesbitt said.
Also, the Center for Family Services has reason to celebrate this year.
“The center has been supporting families for a long time, but we’re going to celebrate 160 years,” Nesbitt said. “It started back in 1863 with a group of women who came together to support one another during the Civil War.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.