Cochranton Area Redevelopment Effort
The Cochranton Area Redevelopment Effort (CARE) continues on its mission to promote improvements in the Cochranton community. The group has been instrumental in establishing new facilities affecting the health and housing needs of the community.
CARE was the recipient of a state grant from the Department of Education and will receive $500,000 to provide training, workshops, supplies and seminars at Adams Place, the new senior housing facility on North Franklin Street. Focus will be on upgrades to the library, smart classroom, greenhouse, country kitchen and the activity room. CARE will also be facilitating an intergenerational program that will involve residents of Adams Place and the Cochranton community and schools.
CARE, working in conjunction with the Borough of Cochranton, will be initiating a Green Space Project to improve recreational and public spaces in town. Long- and short-range planning will be used to implement improvements, additions and revitalization of the fairgrounds and Lions Community Park properties. Attention will be focused on promoting tourism and growth of a family friendly community environment.
The group is developing a calendar of events for the coming year. CARE will be encouraging residents to participate in a series of events focused on the clean-up and rehabilitation of the community trail system, Cochranton Landing, the Fairgrounds and Lions Community Park. Plans are being explored in creating a Memorial Day “Homecoming Weekend,” featuring a Cochranton High School Class Reunion gathering, garage sales, garden plants and book sales at the Cochranton Library along with several new events to coincide with the annual Memorial Day ceremony held at the Cochranton Cemetery.
In June, activities are being developed for a Heritage Day historical event that will feature the dedication and installation of a Pennsylvania Historical Marker recognizing the McFate Archaeological Site, a discovery documenting the presence of Native Americans within the boundaries of the borough.
The annual French Creek Poker Paddle, fundraiser for CARE, is slated for June 25.
