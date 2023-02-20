Bethesda Lutheran Services, with locations in Meadville and Erie, has been providing care to children since 1919.
Today, Bethesda provides behavioral, mental health, and prevention services to more than 3,000 children, youth and families daily in homes, schools and the community across western Pennsylvania. Bethesda’s intensity of programming ranges, depending on the need of the children, youth or family.
Bethesda’s programming includes:
• Psychiatric residential treatment facilities
• Residential specialized settings
• Partial hospitalization program
• Foster care and adoption
• Alternative education for disruptive youth
• Mental health liaison in the school setting
• Truancy prevention in the school setting
• Independent living program
• Community and school based behavioral health team
• Student assistance program in the school setting
• Afterschool and summer therapeutic programming
• Refocus rooms in the school setting
Bethesda’s more intense mental and behavioral health programs are highlighted below:
• The residential specialized settings consists of Intensive Treatment Units (ITU), a group home and the Right Start Program for Young Mothers. Each of these programs is staffed around the clock by highly trained, caring and competent staff. A master’s level clinician provides individual and family therapy. The youth attend psychiatric, psychological and medical consultations as necessary. The group homes are a less intense setting up and focus on Independent Life skills such as meal planning, grocery shopping, educational and employment opportunities. The Right Start Program for Young Mothers provides services to pregnant or parenting young women ages 12-21 with their accompanying infant, toddler or young child. A skilled team of staff works with the young women to assist them in becoming strong, confident and independent mothers using strategies and techniques aimed at enhancing parenting knowledge and skills, continuing education.
• The psychiatric residential treatment facility delivers the highest intensity of mental health treatment for up to six females ages 12-18. The program uses a trauma-informed focused curriculum including psychiatric oversight, daily interaction with their master’s level therapist, individual therapy, family therapy and evidence-based trauma groups. The on-staff psychiatrist provides medication management for the youth as well as bi-weekly consults with the youth and their staff team.
• The partial hospitalization program provides short-term, clinically-based crisis stabilization services to children and adolescents with emotional or behavioral challenges impacting their day-to-day functioning in the home, school, and community setting.
• Community and school based behavioral health services provides mental health services for children and youth in the school setting and in home/community. This program strives to help children and youth that suffer from a serious behavioral or emotional problem that is affecting how they function at school, at home or in the community.
“As I start my 29th year with Bethesda Lutheran Services, it is evident to me that agencies like Bethesda are becoming increasingly more important in the support of children, youth and families,” said Executive Director George R. Trauner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.