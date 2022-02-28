Love the sound of jazz? Feel the rhythm of the blues in your heart? Or maybe you want to know more about where these genres of music come from. An upcoming music residency program in Meadville will aim to answer all these questions and more.
Presented by Meadville Council on the Arts, Centerville musician Mikel Prester will run a five-week program starting March 24 and running on Thursdays through April 21. The program will explore the origins of blues and jazz, and participants will get the chance to create and perform musical pieces of their own.
Prester said the origin of the residency came about when he answered an ad by Erie Arts and Culture looking for rostered teaching artists. When the group later contacted him about looking to do a residency program in Crawford County, he quickly agreed.
“Basically what my goal is for people to come and learn about the blues, come and learn about jazz, participate and learn about how this music came about,” Prester said. “Explore its rich cultural, national and artistic contributions and heritage in this country.”
The origins of blues trace its way back to the days of slavery in America. Prester said slaves mixed the musical styles of Africa with the European styles they were exposed to through being enslaved. These differing styles would intermix as the slaves sang work songs while out working the fields of plantations.
These songs were noted for their more melancholic tones, referred to as “the blue notes.” However, they were intended to help keep up the spirits and morale of the slaves as they worked, and similar such songs were sung by Black soldiers serving in the Union army during the Civil War, Prester said.
With these origins, the blues and jazz are a uniquely American style of music, Prester said, and had a massive influence on American music going forward. The style of the blues can be heard in genres ranging from country, rock n’ roll, to rhythm and hip hop. Jazz as a genre evolved out of the blues as well.
“It’s a sound that is American,” Prester said. “It is a sound that we hear often. The blues is the stylistic, harmonic and melodic foundation, and I dare say lyrical foundation of all real American music.”
In addition, Prester said the blues and jazz is “extremely” important to Black culture in America.
“Black music enabled Black people to speak out and protest in a way that the entire country heard, the entire world heard and, quite frankly, America likes Black music,” he said.
While known for their melancholy tones, Prester said blues and jazz, as well as wider Black music, is a celebration of life, being able to thrive and overcome obstacles.
While the program will involve creating and performing music, Prester said participants need not be musicians themselves. He said the performances will be done vocally, such as singing or humming.
There will also be analytical looks at music, such as the historical context of the songs being performing. Those who take part will learn to not just passively listen to blues and jazz music, but to be able to hear the different aspects that go into it.
That said, professional musicians will be present at the classes to perform and help students understand. Prester is himself a saxophone musician for 41 years and both performs publicly and teachers music privately.
Growing up in the Meadville area, Prester has been a fan of music since he was young, jazz and blues especially.
“I started learning how to read music in school, at Second District actually, in Kindergarten,” he said.
He credits a teacher at the school, Mary Lynne Peters, and church pianist Dutchess Overton at Bethel AME Church in Meadville with helping guide him along his early interests in music.
“The sound of blues was in my church,” Prester said. “As far as jazz was concerned, I always had a good ear. I always wanted to improvise.”
His first every full performance took place at Meadville Public Library when he was 10 years old, featuring pieces he himself wrote.
He continued heavily involving himself in music as he grew up including attending a five week summer program at the Pennsylvania Governor’s School for the Arts in 1990, an experience which Prester called “a significant game changer.”
He would go on to earn a degree in music from Philadelphia College of Performing Arts with a concentration in jazz music and saxophone in 1996, and has been playing ever since, including working as a professional musician in New York City for 20 years.
The residency program is being offered at no charge and is open to both high school students and adults. It will be held at the Meadville Council on the Arts’ Garden Theatre, 910 Market St, from 6 to 8 p.m.
For more information or to sign up for the program, contact Prester at (718) 916-9362, or by email at mprester1@hotmail.com.