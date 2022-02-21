Mention Sugar Lake to most folks and unless they’re an ice fisherman or kayaker they might not know where you’re talking about. Located in Wayne Township about 7 miles northeast of Cochranton, it’s one of the glaciated lakes of northwest Pennsylvania. Besides being a fishing hole there a few lesser known aspects.
Like Sugar Creek (or crick if you’re really from around here) and its many tributaries, the lake gets its name from the abundance of maple trees along its shore when Europeans arrived. Home to Native Americans of the Seneca tribe before that, their name for the lake remains elusive to me. Bordered on the west by the Erie National Wildlife Refuge, the lake is home to crappie, bass and musky as well as waterfowl, eagles and beaver.
A trip to the small Sugar Lake Cemetery reveals a couple of interesting markers. One is for Washington Ferry. It has a plaque stating he was one of the six boys who raised the flag on Lookout Mountain during the battle of Chattanooga and was with Sherman on his march from Atlanta to the sea. Another stone starts with the word “FIRE”. This is the resting place of Shirley Schwartz and the seven children who died with her in a house fire in Meadville in 1984.
What has to be one of the oldest businesses in Crawford County is the Sugar Lake Hotel. Pushing maybe 150 years, you can still get a room at the hotel. J.I.’s Place restaurant is currently located there and is a popular destination for food, drink and music. Depending on the time of year you might encounter ATVs, motorcycles or snowmobiles in the parking lot. There is outdoor seating where you might see an eagle swoop down to catch a fish and can witness one of the most beautiful sunsets in the county.
A destination for entertainment for years, there was a “dance boat” on the lake in the early 1900s. Kind of like a large raft, there was a band and room for couples to dance while cruising the lake. The story goes that if you got rowdy they just shoved you over the side.
The Beers farm, on the south side of the lake, cut ice and supplied it to customers in Franklin. The old ice house, the brown building next to the Fish Commission access area, is now a boathouse/cottage on the Miller property. After Beers, the property was home to the Franklin Trolling Club in the early 1900s.
Like the other lakes and waterways of Crawford County, Sugar Lake has been a draw for folks seeking a location for a cottage or retreat. One of those was Col. Logan E. Weston, “The Fightin’ Preacher.” After he was enrolled at the Transylvania Bible School he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1941 and served until 1968. As an enlisted man he was a member in WWII of “Merrill’s Marauders,” involved in covert operations in the jungles of Burma. After being promoted to lieutenant, he led units in the Pacific. He later served in Korea, where he earned the “Distinguished Service Cross.” In 1961 he joined the 82nd Airborne and the Green Berets fighting and advising in Laos and Thailand during the Vietnam War. After retiring from the Army, he worked for 13 years as the coordinator of religious life at Texas A&M University. His son, Logan Merrill Weston, still owns the “farm” at Sugar Lake.
On the other side of the lake is the cottage and retirement home of Jack Guest. Jack was the art director and worked along with his widow Elizabeth for the “Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood” television series. The couple was married by Fred Rogers who was an ordained Presbyterian minister.
So if you haven’t been there, take a ride someday around Sugar Lake. Maybe see an eagle or watch the sunset!