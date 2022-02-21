Editor’s note: In our three editions of “Vision: 2022,” we will spotlight the 17 ZIP codes of Crawford County. Look for more “Community Focus” profiles this week and in the following Monday edition.
• History: Townville was founded in 1824 and is named after its founder, Noah Town. Town emigrated to the area from Granville, New York, in 1824. After first clearing the land, he built a farm there while also running a lumber business.
• Notable people: Jeannie Seely (1940-), famed country music singer who was born in Titusville but grew up living in Townville. Seely performed locally for many of her younger years before moving to California in 1961.
• Geography: Townville lies around 12 miles west of Titusville and 15 miles east of Meadville, meeting roughly in the middle of Crawford County’s two major cities. Communities near Townville include Hydetown to the southeast, Blooming Valley to the west, and Centerville to the northeast.
Muddy Creek straddles the northern side of the borough, with branching off streams running down through the area. Sugar Creek lies just south of the borough’s borders.
Pennsylvania Route 408 runs east to west through Townville, heading to Hydetown on the eastern route, while the western direction eventually turns north and then northwestward to Cambridge Springs.
• Population: 326
• Median age: 39