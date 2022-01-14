Veterans of the Vietnam War Post 52’s weekly dinner will take place Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m.
The dining room is available for dine-in or carry-out meals. All proceeds benefit local veterans and their families through Post 52’s Project Support Our Troops and the Veterans’ Benevolent Fund.
This week’s menu choices include baked or beer-batter haddock for $15, or spaghetti and meatballs for $10. The featured dinner is is hot roast beef sandwiches for $12. All meals include your choice of baked or mashed potato or freshly cut fries, along with cole slaw and dessert. All beverages are $1.
Post 52 is located at 13240 Dunham Road, Meadville. Carry-out orders can be placed by calling (814) 807-1661 on Saturday after 2 p.m.