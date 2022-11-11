There are number of closings today in observance of Veterans Day.

Government offices — All federal, state and Crawford County offices are closed. Meadville City Building is open with normal hours.

Mail — No window service or delivery.

Garbage collection — Normal pickup schedule in the city of Meadville.

Buses — Normal schedule for Crawford Area Transportation Authority’s fixed-route and share-ride services.

Financial institutions — All are closed.

