TITUSVILLE — Five Veterans of Foreign Wars members and Student Veterans of America (SVA) leaders have been selected to participate in the 2022 VFW-SVA Legislative Fellowship.
The fellowship is a semester-long academic experience where students submit a policy proposal to address an issue related to student veteran success on campus and beyond, improving veterans’ health care and benefits, transitioning from military to civilian life, or challenges for service members and their families.
The fellows will participate in the VFW Legislative Conference, during which they will be paired with their VFW Department delegation to participate in meetings with their members of Congress to advocate for their policy proposals.
The five student veterans of the 2022 class are: James-Anthony Burandt, Marine Corps veteran, California State University – Fullerton, Thomas Fischer, Army veteran, Syracuse University, Natalie Koffarnus, Army veteran, Montana Tech of the University of Montana, Alex Ortiz, Army veteran, Rhode Island State College, John Randolph, Air Force veteran, Pennsylvania State University
• • •
The VFW National Home for Children was founded in 1925 as a place where the families left behind by war could remain together.
Keeping the family circle intact even when their service member did not come home. Born from the belief that America needed to care for the children and families of men and women who sacrificed for our country, the VFW National Home for Children is a place of healing, support and refuge.
Today’s families face different challenges, and the National Home has evolved over decades to meet those needs. The community is open to the families of active duty military personnel, veterans, and relatives of VFW and VFW Auxiliary members. Families may consist of one or both parents with one or more children.
The home is located at 3573 S. Waverly Road, Eaton Rapids, MI, 48827. Donations are very much appreciated. For more information call (517) 663-1521. The home is a nonprofit organization.
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Army Air Forces Capt. Nando A. Cavalieri, 24, of Eveleth, Minnesota, was assigned to 324th Bombardment Squadron, 91st Bombardment Group, 8th Air Force. On Feb. 3, 1945, the B-17G Flying Fortress bomber on which Cavalieri was serving as a bombardier crashed as a result of enemy anti-aircraft fire. Following the war, his remains could not be identified. He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. The date has yet to be determined.
• Army Pfc. Don D. Dowler, Jr., 18, of Clarinda, Iowa, was assigned to Company D, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Dowler will be buried in Santa Maria, California. The date has yet to be determined.
• Navy Seaman 1st Class Billy Turner, 20, of Ardmore, Oklahoma, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. The date has yet to be determined.
• Navy Seaman 1st Class John R. Melton, 23, was assigned to the battleship USS West Virginia, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. Interment services are pending.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.