NORTH SHENANGO TOWNSHIP — A vehicle fire Friday caused heavy damage to a carport and led to the destruction of the vehicle involved, but resulted in no injuries and only minor damage to a nearby Espyville home, according to Assistant Chief Mike Kline of North Shenango Volunteer Fire Department.
“The carport and the house were about 6 feet apart, but there was mainly surface damage to the vinyl siding” of the house, Kline said after the fire at 9700 Circle Dr. “Fortunately for us, it (the carport) was a metal structure that contained the fire from getting to the house itself.”
Crews were dispatched to the incident at about 10:53 a.m. and by the time they arrived the full-sized Chevrolet van under the carport was fully involved, Kline said. The metal carport sustained heavy damage but remained standing after the blaze.
Kline said no one was home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire was unclear, he added, but appeared to have started in the vehicle.
Crews remained at the scene for about 90 minutes, according to Kline. Departments from Andover, Ohio, Linesville and Jamestown also responded to the scene, as did Conneaut Lake Area Ambulance Service.