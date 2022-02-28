When Charles “Chuck” Swick died in September, his passing marked the end of an era in the history of the legal profession in Crawford County.
Swick had been the last surviving of the five founding partners of Shafer Law Firm and for more than a half century had been an influential and widely respected attorney. His death also came as the third in a series of deaths among senior figures in the Meadville legal community.
As with Ted Watts, who died at 75 in late October, 2020, and R. Charles Thomas, who was 90 when he died in June, colleagues, friends and family members said the loss of Swick was as much a blow to the larger Meadville community as it was to legal circles within that community.
“Yes, they were legends in the legal community, but that is only the tip of the iceberg,” said Gary Alizzeo, a Shafer partner who worked with Swick for 17 years. “They were coaches, volunteers, and community leaders for decades. Crawford County is a better place because of those three men.”
Swick’s life became entwined with Crawford County history when he and his wife Joan moved from Pittsburgh in 1964 shortly after his graduation from Duquesne Law School. A year later he joined future-governor Raymond Shafer and others in launching Shafer Law Firm. Though he retired in 2013, he never really left the firm.
Shafer partner Jeff Millin has spent all of his 31 years in the profession alongside Swick at Shafer and said the experience made him not only a better lawyer but a better person.
“Every time I bugged him at his office he always said, ‘Come on in,’” Millin said. “He was like a second father to me. Every day I had the chance to talk with Chuck was a great day. He had the ability to make everyone around him feel so special.”
Swick’s children Mike, John, Maureen and Patrick saw that ability firsthand too many times to count, according to son Mike Swick. Whether you were a governor, a factory worker or a kid on one of the many youth teams he led, you got the same respect, the same sense of empathy and the same effort, Mike Swick said.
He could command a room, draw people in with his sense of humor and convey honest compassion in more personal settings, but Chuck’s ability to engage with people was no mere superficial charm, according to Mike. More than just a role model, Mike Swick saw in his father a steady reminder that “one person can make a difference.”
“When you were with him, you felt better about yourself. I felt that as a son,” Mike recalled. “And his faith was important. For me, looking at a father and wondering how do I get to know Christ — it was by watching my dad’s example.”
The mentorship that Swick found time for at home despite his busy schedule was evident elsewhere as well — on the basketball court, where Swick coached more than 500 players over more than 40 years, and in the office, where he is believed to have closed more real estate transactions than any other attorney in the county’s history.
“He exemplified how a good leader should act,” Alizzeo said in an email. “He was humble, kind and gracious, yet strong; he strove to find win-win solutions to challenges and to resolve cases fairly; he had the self-awareness to recognize that despite his decades of experience, someone else in the room likely had a good idea as well, and he wanted to hear it; and he always gave the credit to others on his team for victories.”
Swick’s humility was on display in 2011 when his lifetime of community service and leadership were honored with the Gov. Raymond P. Shafer Award for Distinguish Community Service, an award made all the more significant to him because of his relationship with Shafer.
Swick had by that time been involved in the presentation of the annual honor for several years, but he was unaware he would be a recipient when Allegheny College President James Mullen began his remarks inside The Movies at Meadville during the Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce’s 204th annual meeting.
As Swick gradually realized the comments were about him, Swick later said, “I thought, ‘It can’t be me.’ I went a little numb. I thought ‘I’m not deserving. There’s a ton of people worthy of the award.’”