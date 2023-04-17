ERIE — The Penn State Behrend Men’s Volleyball team, featuring several Crawford County alumni, lost in the Allegheny Mountain Conference Championship match on Saturday.
Behrend lost to Geneva 3-2 (22-25, 24-26, 25-22, 25-13, 15-11).
Junior setter Alex Jackson, a Cochranton alumnas, was named to the AMCC All-Tournament team. He finished with 42 assists and a career-high 20 digs.
Fellow Cochranton alumnas Kyle Hoffman, a freshman, tallied eight kills and Meadville alumnas Cameron Schleicher, also a freshman, had three kills, 20 digs and three blocks.
The Behrend Lions are in contention for a bid to the Eastern College Athletic Conference tournament, which will be announced today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.