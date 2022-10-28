The Titusville Senior Center has announced its menu and schedule for this week.

Today: Meatloaf and a baked potato; Boo Bingo, 12:45 p.m. Enjoy fun prizes, plus a $25 jackpot.

Tuesday: Cookies and milk; pasta primavera with a bread stick.

Wednesday: Baked ham and whipped sweet potatoes; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m. The center is always looking for new players.

Thursday: Cheese lasagna rollup and a tossed salad; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m. This free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.

Friday: Moroccan beef with rice and Oriental vegetables; bingo, 12:45 p.m. Enjoy fun prizes, plus a $25 jackpot.

Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Takeout meals are available. Takeout meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a takeout meal or you will be dining in.

The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.

• More information: Visit goseniors.org.

