The Titusville Senior Center has announced its menu and schedule for this week.
Today: Meatloaf and a baked potato; Boo Bingo, 12:45 p.m. Enjoy fun prizes, plus a $25 jackpot.
Tuesday: Cookies and milk; pasta primavera with a bread stick.
Wednesday: Baked ham and whipped sweet potatoes; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m. The center is always looking for new players.
Thursday: Cheese lasagna rollup and a tossed salad; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m. This free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Friday: Moroccan beef with rice and Oriental vegetables; bingo, 12:45 p.m. Enjoy fun prizes, plus a $25 jackpot.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Takeout meals are available. Takeout meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a takeout meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.