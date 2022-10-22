The Titusville Senior Center Annual Charity Auction will be held Nov. 15. The doors open at 5 p.m., the bidding starts at 6. Featuring items donated by local businesses and individuals. Check out the website at www.goseniors.org for a list of items donated so far.
The center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of Oct. 24.
Monday: Popcorn chicken and whipped potatoes; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m. The center is always looking for new players.
Tuesday: Sweet and sour pork over rice; pumpkin carving and decorating, 12:45 p.m. Welcome Titusville Social Connection.
Wednesday: Stuffed pepper casserole with garlic whipped potatoes; Batty Bingo, 12:45 p.m. Enjoy fun prizes, plus a $25 jackpot.
Thursday: Halloween costume party, enjoy ghoulishly good food, freaky fun and games, and of course prizes for the Halloween costume contest. Welcome Titusville Social Connection; turkey chef salad and vegetable soup.
Oct. 28: Coffee and donuts, 12:45 p.m.;sloppy joe and ranch roasted potatoes.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Takeout meals are available. Takeout meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a takeout meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
