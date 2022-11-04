The Titusville Senior Center annual charity suction is coming up on Nov. 15. The doors open at 5 p.m., the bidding starts at 6. Featuring items donated by local businesses and individuals. Check out the website, www.goseniors.org, for a list of items donated so far.
The center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of Nov. 7.
Monday: Barbecue pork ribette with hash brown cubes; pinochle Pparty, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
Tuesday: Chicken alfredo and broccoli; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Wednesday: Open faced turkey sandwich with whipped potatoes; bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes, plus a $25 jackpot.
Nov. 10: Cheeseburger and creamy potato soup; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Nov. 11: Breakfast, 9 a.m., suggested donation only $1; French bread pizza and tossed salad; Civil War Coffee Klatch, 12:45 p.m., discussing the events of November of 1863.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Takeout meals are available. Takeout meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a takeout meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
