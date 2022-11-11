The Titusville Senior Center Annual Charity Auction is Tuesday. The doors open at 5 p.m., the bidding starts at 6. Featuring items donated by local businesses and individuals. Check out the website at www.goseniors.org for a list of items donated so far.
The center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of Nov. 14.
Monday: Pepper steak with whipped potatoes; bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes, plus a $25 jackpot.
Tuesday: Grilled chicken salad and cream of broccoli soup; senior center charity auction, doors open at 5 p.m., the bidding starts at 6.
Wednesday: Burgundy glazed meatballs over rice; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
Nov. 17: Shopping trip to Kraynak’s and Daffin’s in Hermitage, depart at 9 a.m.; Thanksgiving luncheon, sliced turkey with stuffing and mashed potatoes.
Nov. 18: Affordable Care Hearing Aids, 10 a.m.; free massages, 10 a.m., with Anderson Physical Therapy; free blood pressure screenings, 11 a.m., with Anne Logan; birthday luncheon, roast beef with sweet potatoes; Senior Council, 12:45 p.m., they’re always looking for new ideas.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Takeout meals are available. Takeout meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a takeout meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
