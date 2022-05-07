The Titusville Senior Center will hold its Memorial Day picnic on May 31. Enjoy hamburgers and hot dogs, plus all the fixings. Be sure to wear red, white, and blue. After lunch, join us on the lawn for bocce ball. Reservations are required, and can be made by calling (814) 827-9134.
The center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of May 9.
Monday: Pepper steak with cabbage and noodles; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for pinochle players.
Tuesday: Lunch and Learn, noon, Active Aging will talk about the SHARE Program; grilled chicken salad and cream of broccoli soup; strawberry shortcake, join us after lunch for a sweet treat; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Wednesday: Swedish meatballs over rice with roasted Brussels sprouts; bingo, 12:45 p.m., fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Thursday: Baked lemon pepper white fish with macaroni and cheese and stewed tomatoes; cooking class, 12:45 p.m., learning how to make “Snickers Salad,” welcome Social Connection.
May 13: Breakfast, 9 a.m., suggested donation only $1; Hawaiian pork loin with buttered noodles and island blend vegetables; Civil War Coffee Klatch, 12:45 p.m., taking a closer look at the events of May of 1863.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Takeout meals are available. Takeout meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a takeout meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.