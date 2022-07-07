PA Fruit & Vegetable vouchers are available at the Titusville Senior Center. Vouchers worth $24 are available to those who meet age, income and residency requirements. To pick vouchers up at the Titusville Senior Center, you must be a Crawford County resident age 60 and older. Income for a single person must be at or below $25,142 annually, or at or below $33,874 for a couple. For more information, contact the Titusville Senior Center at (814) 827-9134.
The center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of July 11.
• Monday: Warm roast beef and cheddar sandwich with summer corn chowder; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
• Tuesday: Cabbage roll casserole with garlic whipped potatoes; ice cream social, 12:45 p.m., beat the heat with a cool treat, after lunch, make your own sundae bar.
• Wednesday: Hot dog with sauerkraut and cheesy potatoes; bingo, 12:45 p.m., fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
• July 14: Thirsty Thursday, stop in for an ice cold glass of lemonade; salisbury steak with a baked potato; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
• July 15: Free massages, 10 a.m., with Anderson Physical Therapy; fiesta chicken burrito bowl; birthday luncheon, enjoy cake with your meal; Senior Council, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new ideas.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Takeout meals are available. Takeout meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a takeout meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
