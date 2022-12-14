The Titusville Senior Center has announced its menu and schedule for Dec. 19 through Jan. 2.
Monday: Titusville Area Senior Citizens Corporation board of directors, 8:30 a.m., at Social Connection; cheese lasagna rollup with a tossed salad; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
Tuesday: Cheeseburger with creamy potato soup; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Wednesday: Pasta primavera; Ho Ho Bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes, plus a $25 jackpot.
Dec. 22: Christmas party, Be sure to wear lots of red and green; glazed ham with raisin sauce and whipped sweet potatoes; Christmas gift exchange, 12:45 p.m., Bring a wrapped gift valued at under $5. We’ll play a game to help re-distribute them. Forgot a present? No worries, we always have extras!
Dec. 23: Center closed. Merry Christmas.
Dec. 26: Center closed
Dec. 27: Chicken Alfredo; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., This free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Dec. 28: Meatloaf and a baked potato; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players!
Dec. 29: Popcorn chicken with whipped potatoes; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., This free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Dec. 30: New Year’s party with a count down till noon and a toast with sparkling grape juice; barbecue pork ribette with hash brown cubes; Big Money Bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes, plus a $50 jackpot.
Jan. 2; Center Closed. Happy New Year.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Takeout meals are available. Takeout meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a takeout meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org
