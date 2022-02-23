The Titusville Senior Center will hold a St. Patrick’s Day party on March 17. Sing and dance along to a live band from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Lunch will feature corned beef and cabbage, plus there will be lots of snacks. Be sure to wear green. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the center at (814) 827-9134.
The center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of Feb. 28.
Monday: Taco Salad with Spanish rice and corn and black bean salad; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for pinochle players.
Tuesday: Mardi Gras party; stuffed pepper with garlic whipped potatoes; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Wednesday: Orange glazed pork loin with vegetable rice pilaf; bingo, 12:45 p.m., fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
March 3: Affordable Care hearing aids, 10 a.m.; crispy chicken salad and vegetable soup; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
March 4: Turkey Caesar club sandwich and broccoli soup; cooking class, 12:45 p.m., making a batch of fudge.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Takeout meals are available. Takeout meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a takeout meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
